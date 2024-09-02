Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

