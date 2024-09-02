PotCoin Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $44.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00109927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010236 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

