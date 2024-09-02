PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPLG stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.