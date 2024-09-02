PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

ED opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

