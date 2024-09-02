PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 476.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

