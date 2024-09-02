PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,931,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,617,000 after buying an additional 569,118 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after buying an additional 1,006,402 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

