PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $365.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

