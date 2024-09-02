PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.94 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

