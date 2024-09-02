PrairieView Partners LLC Has $465,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 170.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $368.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.92. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

