PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

