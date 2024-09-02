PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

