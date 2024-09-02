PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,073,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

