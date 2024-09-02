PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $51.12 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

