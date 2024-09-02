Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. 46,473,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,042,020. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

