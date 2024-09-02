Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 9,382 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.99. 1,005,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,719. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

