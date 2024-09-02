Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $44.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.63. 1,115,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,915. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.