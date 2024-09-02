Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $451,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.37. 1,235,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.