Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for approximately 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

