Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

