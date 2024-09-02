ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:IGHG)

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3277 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $76.69 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

