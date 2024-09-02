Providence First Trust Co Acquires 99 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,129.97. 354,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,209. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,084.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,065.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

