Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.