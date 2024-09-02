Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($17.54) to GBX 1,150 ($15.17) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($17.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($39,530.79). In other news, insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($76,486.88). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($39,530.79). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
