Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.