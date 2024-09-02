pufETH (PUFETH) Price Reaches $2,535.82

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. pufETH has a market cap of $377.45 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for $2,535.82 or 0.04332577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 509,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 509,032.77507578. The last known price of pufETH is 2,460.28122243 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,799,648.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

