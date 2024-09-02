pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $381.92 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,565.84 or 0.04337352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $381.92 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pufETH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 509,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 509,032.77507578. The last known price of pufETH is 2,460.28122243 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,799,648.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

