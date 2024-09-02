Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

