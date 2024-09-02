PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.73.

Get PVH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.