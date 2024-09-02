Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DGX opened at $156.97 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.