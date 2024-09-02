Qurate Retail, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Qurate Retail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QRTEP opened at $43.42 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

