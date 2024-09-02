R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 464,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 7.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $28.58. 4,196,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,478. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

