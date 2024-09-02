R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. 2,539,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

