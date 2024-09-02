R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 24,749 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

