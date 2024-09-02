Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,057. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.55. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

