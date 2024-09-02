Raymond James Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.47.

CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

