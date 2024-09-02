RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.44. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.34.
About RBC Bearings
