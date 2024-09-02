Realty Income Co. Announces Sep 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a sep 24 dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 197.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

O stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

Insider Activity

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.