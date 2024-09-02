Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,184.69 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,013.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

