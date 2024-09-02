Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00008510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $71.03 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,460,531 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

