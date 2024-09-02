Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TELA Bio (TELA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) recently:

8/13/2024 – TELA Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – TELA Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – TELA Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – TELA Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – TELA Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,800. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

