Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

