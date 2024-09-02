Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. 2,058,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,582. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

