Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after buying an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.