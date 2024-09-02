Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,054 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

