Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

MPC stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

