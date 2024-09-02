Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,636. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

