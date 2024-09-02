Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock remained flat at $33.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,609,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

