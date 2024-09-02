Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,634,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

