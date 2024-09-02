Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.01. 37,137,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,496,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.