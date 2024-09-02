Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.